On the troubled Caribbean islands, a French minister is in talks with labor unions.

The French minister for overseas territories left Guadeloupe late Monday night, unable to find a solution to more than a week of violent protests caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

Sebastien Lecornu told reporters before leaving for more talks in neighboring Martinique that the Guadeloupe negotiations had come to a halt over the “clear and fundamental” demand that the various unions condemn the violence.

He stated that discussions could not take place because the unions “do not want to condemn assassination attempts” against security troops.

Unrest in the former colonial outpost began as a protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for health staff, but swiftly grew into a broader movement over living conditions, spreading to neighboring Martinique.

Curfews have been imposed on both islands.

Residents in the French overseas territories, which each have a population of around 400,000 people, complain of more poverty, higher prices for essential products, and inferior public services than on the mainland.

In Guadeloupe, Lecornu stated his negotiations with four union leaders were restricted to receiving a list of demands.

The demands include a suspension of the vaccine mandate for health professionals, no convictions for protestors over the violence, and better living conditions for Guadeloupean families, according to Maite Hubert-M’Toumo, secretary general of Guadeloupe’s major labor union, UGTG.

Lecornu, who blamed local elected officials for some of the problems, said he hopes to make more progress in Martinique, where the “republican prerequisite” for negotiations has already been reached.

The eruption of turmoil on the islands has forced President Emmanuel Macron’s opponents to accuse him of abandoning the erstwhile colonial outposts in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

Lecornu had mentioned the prospect of handing Guadeloupe, the most troublesome of the two provinces, additional autonomy before his arrival.

The opposition slammed his idea, with centre-right presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand accusing the government of wanting to “break up” France and far-right leader Marine Le Pen accusing Lecornu of seeking to “pay off” militant pro-independence parties.

Legislators in Guadeloupe were tepid in their response to Lecornu’s words, stating that the immediate priority was to address high levels of youth unemployment and other social issues.

On his arrival in Guadeloupe on Sunday, Lecornu vowed to stick to his guns on the requirement that all health personnel and first responders be vaccinated against Covid by December 31 or face being fired. He claimed, though, that he was available.