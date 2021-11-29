On the troubled Caribbean island, a French minister is in talks with labor unions.

On the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, France’s minister for overseas territories will meet with union officials on Monday to discuss ways to stop more than a week of violent protests caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

The riots began as a protest against mandatory Covid vaccinations for health personnel and first responders, but quickly grew into a larger protest against living conditions.

The upheaval, which has expanded to France’s second Caribbean island, Martinique, has put the fate of France’s overseas territories on the campaign trail for the 2022 elections, with President Emmanuel Macron’s critics accusing him of abandoning the former colonial outposts.

Although Guadeloupe and Martinique, which each have a population of around 400,000 people, are fully integrated into France, citizens complain of increased poverty, higher expenses for basic products, and inferior public services than on the mainland.

Sebastien Lecornu, Minister for Overseas Territory, mooted the idea of granting Guadeloupe, the more troubled of the two territories, more autonomy ahead of his visit.

The opposition slammed his idea, with centre-right presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand accusing the government of wanting to “break up” France and far-right leader Marine Le Pen accusing Lecornu of seeking to “pay off” militant pro-independence parties.

MPs in Guadeloupe were tepid in their response to Lecornu’s words, stating that the immediate priority was to address high levels of youth unemployment and other social issues.

On his arrival in Guadeloupe on Sunday, Lecornu vowed to stick to his guns on the island’s requirement that all health personnel and first responders get vaccinated against Covid by December 31 or face being fired. He stressed, though, that he was open to discussion on other topics.

The vaccine requirement for health workers, which went into effect on the mainland in September, has met with more resistance in Guadeloupe and Martinique, where vaccine apprehension is strong.

In some of the islands’ worst rioting in years, protesters blocked roads with flaming tyres or taxis and hurled petrol bombs at police officers.

Several businesses were plundered in Martinique, and five police officers were injured by gunfire.

By the weekend, though, the calm had returned, with only small clashes recorded.

Around 60 years ago, when France’s African colonies achieved independence, a few years after French territory in Southeast Asia, France lost most of its overseas possessions.

Around 60 years ago, when France's African colonies achieved independence, a few years after French territory in Southeast Asia, France lost most of its overseas possessions.

However, Paris retains control over 12 colonies in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, as well as the Caribbean, with a population of 2.6 million people.