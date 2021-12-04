On the K2 Summit, a Pakistani teen climber confronts mortality and history.

Climbing the world’s highest peaks, Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif faced several perils, but his toughest moment came when he crossed the body of his hero on the rough slopes of K2.

Kashif was 19 years and 138 days old when he became the world’s youngest person to climb both Mount Everest and K2, the world’s second-highest peak, in July.

He crossed the bodies of Iceland’s John Snorri, Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr, and Pakistani climbing hero Ali Sadpara on K2, just below the famed Bottleneck region.

In an interview with AFP, Kashif said, “The most emotional moment for me was walking on past those climbers, the lifeless body of Pakistan’s national hero.”

Although many Pakistanis work as high-altitude porters, Sadpara was one of the few to enter into the elite ranks of largely Western climbers who have long dominated mountaineering headlines.

On February 5, he, Snorri, and Mohr were reported missing.

Kashif launched his summit attempt as dawn broke the next morning, more than five months after their bodies were discovered on July 26.

“I got emotional,” Kashif added, “thinking they had come with the same passion I had.”

“But then I got to thinking: why not make their unfulfilled desire a reality? And I carried their fantasy away with me.” The Guinness Book of World Records named him the youngest person to climb K2 and the youngest person to climb both of the world’s highest mountains earlier this month.

In May, Kashif reached the summit of Everest, the world’s highest peak at 8,849 meters (29,032 ft).

The more harsh summit is the 8,611-meter K2, also known as the “Savage Mountain” and located close Pakistan’s border with China.

Kashif described K2 as a “beast” and stated they are “poles apart.”

Winds can gust to more than 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) in the winter, and temperatures can plunge to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit).

Kashif experienced frostbite and snow blindness, and said he was fortunate that his big toe was not amputated.

“My vitality was depleted, and it was a trying time… You’re history if you take one wrong step “He spoke to AFP from his home in Lahore, Punjab’s sub-tropical, low-altitude capital.

Kashif was first captivated by the mountains when he was 11 years old and was on vacation with his father in northern Pakistan when he discovered the magnificent 3,885-meter Himalayan peak Makra.

“It all began there,” he explained.

He said this while standing on top of the globe.