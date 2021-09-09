On the International Space Station, a mysterious smoke has been detected.

After the crew reported smoke and the smell of burnt plastic, an alarm went out on the Russian Zvezda module of the International Space Station (ISS).

According to Russian news agency RIA, Cosmonaut Oleg Nivitsky contacted Russia’s Mission Control about the event at around 5 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday, and an assessment revealed dangerous compounds in the module’s medicine cabinet.

The stench of burnt plastic or electronics was able to pass through the ventilation from the Russian to the American part of the ISS, according to astronaut Toma Pesce.

RIA claimed that the cause of smoke and the smell of burned plastic has yet to be identified, despite the fact that the module’s purifying system has cleared the air.

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, said that all systems were operational and that the air on board “corresponded to the standard criteria.”

It was announced that the crew would begin training for a spacewalk on Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.