On the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, here are some poignant quotes on nuclear weapons and their testing.

Every year on August 29, the International Day Against Nuclear Tests asks for increasing awareness of the “terrifying” impacts of nuclear weapons testing, as well as underlining the need to halt nuclear tests for peace and security.

Since nuclear weapons testing began on July 16, 1945, the United Nations (UN) has recorded over 2,000 nuclear tests. Despite widespread agreement on the “life-threatening” dangers it poses, “clandestine nuclear weapons testing” is a source of “lingering suspicion.”

On Dec. 2, 2009, a resolution was passed designating August 29 as International Day Against Nuclear Testing. “Every effort should be taken to cease nuclear tests in order to avoid severe and damaging repercussions on people’s lives and health, as well as the environment,” the UN General Assembly stated.

The UN noted that “in the early days of nuclear testing, little thought was given to the disastrous impact on human life, let alone the perils of nuclear fallout from atmospheric tests.” “History and hindsight have taught us the horrific and tragic consequences of nuclear weapons testing, especially when carefully controlled conditions go awry, and in light of today’s vastly more powerful and lethal nuclear weapons.”

The United Nations observed that since the International Day Against Nuclear Tests was established in 2009, there have been “substantial developments” in the efforts.

Let’s have a look at some meaningful remarks on nuclear weapons and testing on this day. (Photo credit: Good Reads, Brainy Quote, and AZ Quotes)