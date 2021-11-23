On the Hong Kong Nowhere Route, the bus passengers go ZZZ.

Most of us have slept asleep on a long bus ride at some point. But would you be willing to pay to do so? That’s the premise behind a unique tour bus company in Hong Kong that bills itself as a possible insomnia remedy.

On a recent sunny Sunday afternoon, roughly 70 passengers, ranging from giddy toddlers to silver-haired elderly, boarded two double-decker buses traveling on a “road to nowhere.”

The first was a “sleep bus,” and the second was a more traditional sight-seeing choice.

The 85-kilometer (52-mile) journey began in a lively metropolitan center and followed coastal routes to the city’s airport, which has experienced only a percent of normal traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

While some passengers took in the scenery, the majority donned the offered ear plugs and face masks and fell fast asleep during the five-hour journey, which included stops at several scenic locations.

“I think everyone has had the experience of not being able to sleep at home, but they can sleep quite comfortably on a bus because the vehicle swings and vibrates,” Ho Wai, a passenger and silent bus convert, told AFP during the journey.

“Every Hong Konger has stress from work, from affording a flat, from life, and now we can’t go traveling,” he added, referring to the city’s isolation from the rest of the world due to tight coronavirus quarantine restrictions.

“I believe a lot of Hong Kongers aren’t sleeping well as a result of all this tension.”

Matthew Chick, a fellow passenger, said he had been having difficulties sleeping in recent weeks and decided to take the trip.

But he found it difficult to take his gaze away from the scene.

“Today’s weather is too nice to sleep,” the 29-year-old told AFP.

Tickets range in price from HK$99 to HK$399 ($12 to $51), with top deck seats being the most expensive.

Frankie Chow, president of Ulu Travel and the brains behind the concept, said he tried to choose routes with as few traffic lights as possible to avoid waking passengers.

He views the bus as serving two purposes: a potential nap for individuals who can’t sleep and a bit of excitement for Hong Kongers who want to see the sites during a period when the city is cut off from the rest of the world.

During the pandemic, Hong Kong maintained some of the world’s strictest quarantine and travel restrictions.

The technique has kept infections to a minimum while while ensuring a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.