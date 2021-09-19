On the Greek island of Samos, a major fire broke out in a migrant camp.

According to the Greek Ministry of Migration, a big fire that broke out Sunday evening in the Vathy migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos was put out.

The fire broke out in abandoned outbuildings on the camp’s western side, therefore people who are still there are not in danger, according to the ministry statement.

According to the Fire Brigade, thirteen firefighters with six engines were battling the blaze, which resulted in no injuries.

The mayor of Samos, Girgos Stantzos, told AFP earlier that the location had been completely evacuated while the fire was still burning.

A large group of migrants, including some crying children, congregated in a car park near the camp.

The camp, which was set to close at the end of the month, was still hosting 300 individuals who were scheduled to be transferred to a new “closed” camp created this weekend by Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi on Monday.

According to the Ministry, all asylum seekers were relocated to an open area near the camp’s entrance.

While 10 unaccompanied youngsters were scheduled to be taken to the new shuttered Samos facility later on Sunday, the remaining unaccompanied minors will be transported on Monday as planned.

The new Samos facility, which opened on Saturday, is the first of five similar camps that have been criticized by human rights groups for its restrictive access policies.

Surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners, and magnetic doors surround the 12,000-square-metre camp, which is surrounded by a double barbed wire barrier.

It also has a holding center for refugees whose asylum applications have been denied and who will be deported to Turkey.

Conditions at the Vathy camp on Samos had long been criticized by campaigners.

Located on one of the Aegean islands that accepts migrants arriving from Turkey, it housed roughly 7,000 asylum seekers between 2015 and 2016. It was only designed to hold 680 people.

A year earlier, the overcrowded Moria camp on the neighbouring Greek island of Lesbos was destroyed in two fires that occurred in close succession, leaving 13,000 people without shelter for several days.