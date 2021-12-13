On the Front Lines of Ukraine, There Is Defiance And Patriotism.

A teenage Ukrainian soldier patrolling a trench dividing Kiev’s army from pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine says he is ready for a Russian invasion.

“The adversary will not pass,” Oleksandr, 27, declares.

The conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russia rebels has raged since 2014, when they seized the Donetsk and Lugansk areas immediately after Moscow invaded the Crimean peninsula.

The dispute has been simmering in recent years, but fears have grown in recent weeks that Russia will unleash a large-scale attack.

Oleksandr was one of several soldiers who spoke to AFP over the weekend near the separatist frontline in the town of Avdiivka. All stated that they were prepared to protect Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion.

“I believe the enemy’s losses will be ten times larger if they try to break through our defense lines,” Oleksandr remarked.

Should Russian forces massed on Ukraine’s border launch an offensive, US President Joe Biden has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of “sanctions like he’s never seen.”

After Putin and Biden held a virtual two-hour summit focused on Ukraine last week, Oleksandr welcomed high-level talks on the conflict.

He stated, “Diplomatic negotiations are usually good.”

“I am always supporting them if they can lead to a peaceful settlement to this war without us losing territory.”

He was skeptical, though, that this would be the case, claiming that Putin “only understands the language of weaponry.”

Other soldiers in Avdiivka, who were chainsawing wood to fire against the winter cold on a recent afternoon, warned against speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He does not deserve to be believed,” said Oleksandr Kukhartchyk, a 53-year-old soldier who referred to Putin as a “killer.”

The soldiers advised against making any concessions to Russia, insisting that the separatist-controlled districts of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Russian-annexed Crimea, be returned to Ukrainian control.

“This is our territory!” exclaimed Kukhartchyk.

According to the military officials, there has been no new intensification of violence on the ground.

Mykhailo, a 25-year-old soldier, claimed there has been no significant gunfire in his region, but “provocations happen every day.”

In a conflict that has killed over 13,000 lives, Kiev and its Western allies accuse the Kremlin of aiding separatists, which Moscow denies.

Russia has amassed a force of 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border. For weeks, the West has accused it of plotting an invasion.

Putin has rejected the plans, blaming the increased tensions on NATO.

Following the signing of the so-called Minsk peace agreements, the intensity of the combat in Ukraine decreased substantially.