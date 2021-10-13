On the first day of work, the police chief receives a severed head from a drug cartel.

Vice said that Chief Rafael Vázquez Hernández received the horrific delivery on October 5. The head “was discovered rotting inside a black plastic bag left in the street opposite a message,” according to the outlet. Vázquez Hernández was accused of being a “kidnapper” working for the Sinaloa Cartel in the message.

According to reports, the note said, “Tijuana will bleed because of that kidnapper.”

The following night, two further threats were discovered in Tijuana, according to ZETA Tijuana.

The Sinaloa Cartel is described as the “biggest and most powerful drug trafficking organization in the Western Hemisphere” on the website of investigative journalism group InSight Crime. Joaqun Guzmán Loera — “El Chapo” — was one of the cartel’s most infamous commanders, leading the organization until his extradition to the United States in 2017 on drug trafficking charges.

According to InSight Crime, the cartel has “corrupted” a number of high-ranking authorities who help cartel members “keep the upper hand over rivals.”

Ivan Reyes Arzate, a former Mexican Federal Police officer and commander of the Mexican Federal Police’s Sensitive Investigative Units (SIU), was arrested in January 2020 for allegedly assisting the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking cocaine into the United States, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Genaro Garcia Luna, Luis Cardenas Palomino, and Ramon Pequeno Garcia were among the former high-ranking law enforcement officers suspected of cooperating with the cartel, according to the DOJ.

Vázquez Hernández has remained silent about the allegations leveled against him. Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramrez of Tijuana, on the other hand, addressed the threat.

According to Border Report, “If there are threats in regard to his employment, I see it as an indicator these guys feel threatened.” “They left a fearful message, but it simply confirms who they are.”

“They say they’re decent, yet they leave a skinned body part?” “It doesn’t merit anything more than our continuous attempts to strengthen all of our correct acts,” she concluded.

Vázquez Hernández was also properly vetted for the job, according to the mayor.

Tijuana was once again “on course to be named the most violent city in the world,” according to Border Report in July. The Citizens Council provided the information. This is a condensed version of the information.