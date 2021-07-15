On the fifth anniversary of the failed coup, Turkey’s leader issues a warning to “traitors.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Thursday that he would “never forgive traitors” as Ankara observed the five-year anniversary of a failed coup attempt that resulted in a sweeping crackdown, mass arrests, and saw Erdogan consolidate his authority.

On a warm night in July 2016, a rogue military faction attempted to take over the country by attacking government facilities with jets and tanks.

In the subsequent pandemonium, 250 people died, including at least 24 plotters, and more than 2,000 were injured as Erdogan brought his followers out on the streets.

“This nation will never tolerate treachery, traitors, and those who stand behind traitors,” Erdogan stated at a memorial service for the victims in Ankara.

The consequences of that fatal night may be found in practically every element of Turkish life, including education, the court, and the government.

Erdogan’s crackdown on accused coup plotters, activists, human rights defenders, and political opponents has aided him in consolidating his position since taking power in 2003.

However, it strained his ties with traditional Western allies and stifled international investment because of concerns about the rule of law.

Erdogan held a referendum less than a year after the coup attempt to change Turkey’s parliamentary democracy to an executive presidency.

He was elected by a razor-thin margin and has enormous influence, frequently announcing key decisions in overnight decrees.

“Erdogan has used the coup attempt to strengthen his hold on power,” said Gareth Jenkins, a renowned Turkey expert.

However, analysts caution that when things go wrong, as they did during the coronavirus outbreak around the world, this has a political cost.

“Having this much power has its drawbacks: it is more difficult to divert blame when things go wrong, such as the current economic situation,” a Western official told AFP.

Turkey has had high inflation for years, and the lira has lost two-thirds of its value versus the US dollar since the attempted coup.

Turkey believes that Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher, orchestrated the coup using members of his military network.

Gulen denies the allegations, claiming that his Islamic Hizmet organisation is dedicated to peace and education.

The US unwillingness to extradite Gulen has been a source of contention among NATO partners.

The Turkish military has been destroyed as a result of the post-coup crackdown.

Turkey has dismissed 23,364 military employees in the fight against Gulen’s network, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Since 2016, more than 321,000 people have been imprisoned, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

