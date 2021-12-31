On the eve of Tutu’s funeral, South Africans bid him farewell.

On the eve of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral, South Africans had one final chance to pay their respects to the famed anti-apartheid activist on Friday.

Nearly 3,000 mourners have filed into Cape Town’s St. George’s Cathedral in front of Tutu’s modest pine casket since Thursday.

As the casket returned for the second and last day of the laying in state, members of Tutu’s family hugged and consoled one another, and a band, which featured a young trumpeter, played in his honor.

Before pall bearers — Anglican vicars — lifted the corpse from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse, the archbishop’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a cup of burning incense over the coffin.

They took their time climbing the stairwell inside the cathedral, where Tutu had preached for a decade.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will preside over the funeral, which will take place the next day in the church.

Tutu passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 90.

His death sparked national mourning over the loss of the anti-apartheid movement’s last major hero, as well as tributes from foreign leaders to a man admired for his righteous rage and wit.

Tutu meticulously planned his funeral, specifying that his coffin be “the cheapest” available and topped with a single bouquet of carnations.

Instead of sending flowers, mourners are being urged to give to his philanthropic foundations, and his remains are being disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

Tutu had requested “aquamation,” which advocates claim emits a tenth of the climate-altering carbon dioxide gases compared to regular cremation, according to Michael Weeder, the cathedral’s dean.

Aquamation is the process of dissolving bodies in a heated solution of water and alkali in a stainless steel vessel, leaving only the bones, which are then cremated.

The ashes will be laid to rest in the church.

In a text message, he stated the funeral “could be Sunday,” adding that the “family will decide whether it will be private or open to the public.”

Libane Serenji, a Johannesburg-based artist, came to pay his respects. On a canvas hung to a large tree outside the cathedral, he painted pictures of Tutu.

He felt it was appropriate to “come all the way and paint… since he, like everyone from Africa, played a vital role in my life,” he said.

Antonia Appels, another mourner, had traveled all the way from Pretoria, the capital, to join the queue.

Tutu was one of them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.