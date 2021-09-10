On the eve of the 9/11 anniversary, the UK spy chief describes the withdrawal from Afghanistan as a “morale boost” for extremists.

Following the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and the United States’ withdrawal, extremists around the world may become emboldened, according to the head of Britain’s MI5. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, which led to the United States’ war in Afghanistan, the intelligence head made his remarks.

In an interview with BBC Radio, Director General Sir Ken McCallum, the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence service, said that “there was no question” that events in Afghanistan may inspire radicals around the world. He claims MI5’s counterterrorism role is currently focused on the threat of terrorist activities by inspired fanatics.

The potential that Afghanistan under the Taliban may provide a safe haven for terrorist groups to prepare future attacks is another concern that MI5 and other intelligence services across the world have. The Taliban were asked to cut all relations with Al-Qaeda, the terrorist organization responsible for the 9/11 attacks and a wartime partner, in their last accord with the US. The Taliban has promised that no group will be permitted to threaten other countries from Afghanistan, but a UN assessment released in June warned that it would be hard to know with certainty whether it would carry out its promise to limit terrorist activity.

“Along with the immediate motivating effect, the big danger emanating from Afghanistan is the risk that terrorists reconstitute and once again provide us with well-developed, complex schemes of the sort we encountered in 9/11 and the years after,” McCallum said.

The United Kingdom was an early partner of the United States in the global War on Terror, and it has suffered major terrorist strikes. A series of bombs in London on July 7, 2005, killed 52 people and injured 700 more. In 2017, followers of the Islamic State (IS) carried out a number of significant assaults in the UK, including a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 23 people.

This experience with assaults by radicalized lone wolves is what worries McCallum the most, especially after MI5 was chastised for failing to prevent them. He emphasized that while it would take time for Afghanistan to become a refuge for terrorist planners, the timeframe for self-radicalized or inspired terror organization followers was far faster.

However, the spy director admitted that not every attack could be stopped right then and there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.