On the eve of Eid, Iraq reels as dozens of people are killed in an IS suicide bombing.

Iraq was in sorrow Tuesday for dozens of people killed after a bomb swept through a busy Baghdad market on the eve of a Muslim feast, according to the Islamic State.

The atrocity, one of the bloodiest in recent years in the war-torn country, claimed the lives of at least 36 people, including women and children, just hours before Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice.

It provoked outrage and heightened concerns about the IS’s reach, which lost its final foothold in Iraq in late 2017 after a grueling campaign, but still has sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain locations.

On the Telegram messenger service, Sunni Muslim terrorists claimed that an IS suicide bomber detonated an explosives belt in the Woheilat market in northeast Baghdad’s Shiite Sadr City, which was bustling with Eid shoppers.

Screams of dread and pain permeated the air during the confusion and chaos of the attack. Human bodies lay sprawled among scattered shoes, market food, and burnt stall debris when the smoke cleared.

On the night of Eid, President Barham Salih denounced the “heinous crime of unprecedented cruelty,” saying on Twitter that the criminals “do not allow people to rejoice, even for a moment.”

Iraqi officials have not yet given an official death toll, but medical sources told AFP that at least 36 people were killed and another 60 were injured.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi claimed the incident “illustrates terrorists’ failure to regain a foothold after being defeated by our gallant security forces” and promised that “terrorism will not go unpunished.”

The attack occurred just days before Kadhemi was set to meet with US Vice President Joe Biden in Washington, and just months before a legislative election scheduled for October.

On Tuesday, doctor-turned-parliamentarian Jawad al-Moussawi paid a visit to some of the survivors at Sadr General Hospital.

“What was the guilt of those innocent people who died yesterday, children and women? From the grounds of the public hospital, he told AFP, “They had nothing to do with any political or sectarian aspirations.”

The Iraqi Political Science Association’s head, Osama al-Saidi, described it as “a clear statement that IS is still active and capable of striking targets in Baghdad.”

“Whenever elections are approaching, terrorist incidents occur in order to deliver a political message,” he explained.

During the sectarian bloodletting that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and thereafter, deadly attacks were widespread in Baghdad. Brief News from Washington Newsday.