On the day of the funeral, a dog purchased on Facebook kills the woman’s brother and attacks her husband.

A woman from the United Kingdom is mourning the death of her brother and the loss of her husband’s legs as a result of a pet dog’s bites.

Barry Harris, 46, bought the puppy from a private Facebook vendor in London in May, according to Wales Online. Ted, a 15-month-old Akita, was apparently purchased for £1,500 (about $2,000 USD).

However, the injuries were not caused by the ferocity of Ted’s bites. Rather, the fatal illnesses were caused by bacteria in the dog’s mouth, which were transferred to the victims’ systems via his very moderate bites.

“If a dog bite pierces a person’s skin, microorganisms from the animal’s mouth can enter the body,” Medical News Today noted in a 2019 report on dog bites. “If the germs remain in the body, an infection such as tetanus, rabies, or sepsis might develop.” In certain situations, these infections can travel from the bite site to other regions of the body, and “some infections…can be quite serious and lead to problems,” even death, according to the journal. “Bites on the hands or feet are more likely to become infected,” they noted.

According to Wales Online, Harris’ sister Pauline Day, 62, characterized Ted the dog as a “huge softie” and a “giant teddy bear.”

However, Ted bit Harris on the arm less than six weeks after Harris brought him home. At the time of the event, Harris was attempting to recover an animal bone from Ted’s mouth. The bite swelled up quickly, and he broke out in cold sweats.

Harris died three days later of heart arrest induced by the illness.

The family’s misery resumed about a month later, when Ted bit the hand of Day’s husband, Mark, on the day of Harris’ funeral in August.

He awoke the next morning with “legs like blocks of ice,” according to Wales Online. He developed a 102-degree fever over the next few days and was rushed to the hospital. He went into cardiac arrest and multiple organ failure while he was there.

Mark’s serious condition was “100%” caused by a bacterial infection contracted from a dog bite, according to doctors. When Day discovered Ted’s relation to her husband’s illness, she had him put down.

Meanwhile, Mark. This is a condensed version of the information.