On the ‘Conveyor Belt Of Torture,’ Russian inmates are raped and tortured, according to a leaked video.

At least five inmates were abused and raped inside a “torture room” in a new leaked video from a Russian jail in the Saratov region.

According to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net, the tape shows detainees being urinated on and raped by male convicts in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture.”

The detainees were allegedly subjected to mistreatment, including being beaten with a blunt weapon, in order to force them to produce false confessions, according to the prisoner rights organization. The “sadist” orderlies and caretakers at the prison hospital blackmailed the inmates with the tape and ordered them to harm other inmates or become informants, according to Gulagu.net.

The rape and abuse were allegedly recorded by prison staff and transmitted to the Federal Prison Service (FSIN) and the FSB espionage agency to be preserved. Many of the films were ultimately used as extortion.

The prisoner rights organization further claimed that senior members of the FSIN and FSB were aware of the mistreatment at the prison hospital, claiming that it had been going on for up to a decade.

“It is obvious that an organized criminal community has been operating in the services of the FSIN and FSB for more than ten years, paralyzing the normal activities of the penitentiary system and turning a number of FSIN institutions into torture centers,” the prisoner rights organization wrote on their website, as Google translated.

Gulagu.net stated it is actively investigating similar activities in Russian prisons, and that it has now gathered “hundreds of documents and new video recordings” depicting torture in FSIN facilities.

The Russian government has prohibited access to Gulagu.net for its citizens. The site’s originator, Vladimir Osechkin, is currently hiding in France.

According to Anton Yefarkin, the chief of Saratov’s prison department, 18 officers have been sacked as a result of the controversy. At least 11 officials are also facing “the most severe” punishments.

Sergei Savelyev, a Belarusian former inmate of the penitentiary who had been forced to archive the tape, leaked the videos. According to Reuters, the Russian interior ministry had proclaimed him sought for leaking the jail torture tapes.

On the prisoner rights organization’s YouTube channel, the clip has subsequently been made private.