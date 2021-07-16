On the back of strong demand, India’s Infosys reports its highest revenue in a decade.

After global demand for digital services soared during the epidemic, Indian software behemoth Infosys reported a 22.7 percent gain in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, the company’s revenues soared to their best in a decade.

The company raised its full-year revenue projection by 2% to 14-16%, citing robust demand, notably for its digital services.

The country’s software services industry has been a bright spot in the economy, which has recovered in recent months as companies like Infosys earned fresh orders after being heavily damaged by the virus and lockdowns.

The net profit of India’s second-largest IT firm increased to 51.95 billion rupees ($698 million) in the quarter ended June 30, up from 42 billion rupees a year earlier, but fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Quarterly revenues increased 17.9% to 278.96 billion rupees, up from 236 billion rupees in the previous quarter.

Salil Parekh, the Bangalore-based firm’s chief executive, told reporters, “We’ve had a milestone first quarter.”

“This is the most rapid expansion we’ve seen in five years.”

In the quarter, the corporation signed deals for $2.6 billion, up from $2.1 billion the prior quarter.

Revenues from digital services increased by 42% year over year.

However, the company’s main consulting and technology business shrank by 3% during the same time period.

As Western corporations subcontracted work to a trained English-speaking workforce, Infosys was at the vanguard of an outsourcing boom that saw the country become a back office to the world.

North American markets account for more than 60% of company revenue.

The company’s stock ended the day little over 2% higher on Wednesday, ahead of the earnings report.