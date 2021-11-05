On the back of pandemic-era lifestyles, Airbnb profits soar.

Airbnb announced a record-high profit for the most recent quarter on Thursday, with reservations surpassing pre-pandemic levels and remote work trends supporting the home-sharing platform.

Airbnb users spent roughly $12 billion on overnight stays and related “experiences” in the first quarter of 2019, up considerably from the same quarter a year ago and from the same quarter in 2019 before the epidemic halted travel.

In a statement to shareholders, Airbnb stated, “Something more than a vacation comeback is happening.”

“How we live and work in the world is experiencing a revolution.”

According to the San Francisco-based corporation, remote work has allowed people to work from anywhere, including Airbnb stays in popular locations.

In the letter, Airbnb stated, “This increased freedom is bringing about a revolution in how we travel.”

“Thanks to Airbnb, millions of individuals may now take more frequent vacations, longer journeys, travel to more places, and even reside anywhere.”

Airbnb posted a record-breaking quarterly profit of $834 million on $2.2 billion in revenue.

Users are reserving lodging closer to home and preferring more rural settings than more major cities, according to Airbnb.

Long-term stays have also become more popular, with Airbnb reporting that bookings for 28 nights or longer are a fast-growing segment.

“Long-term stays reflect a broad set of use cases,” the business wrote in the letter, “including extended leisure vacation, relocation, temporary housing, student housing, and many others.”

The number of people interested in listing their homes on Airbnb has also increased significantly, according to the company.