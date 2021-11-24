On the anniversary of the Stalinist massacre, Biden pledges support for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden recalled the “deliberate” Stalinist starvation that killed millions in Ukraine almost a century ago on Wednesday, and reaffirmed US support for Ukraine in its present conflict with Russia.

Between 1932 and 1933, many million Ukrainians died as a result of Soviet leader Josef Stalin’s forced collectivization of crops, which left farmers and others who depended on them without food. The Holodomor, which literally means “death by famine” in Ukrainian, is commemorated every November.

In a statement, Biden said, “We profoundly recognize and pay tribute to the millions of innocent Ukrainians who suffered and perished during the Holodomor.”

“The men, women, and children who died during the famine were victims of Joseph Stalin’s regime’s ruthless policies and deliberate crimes.”

“The United States also reaffirms our commitment to the people of Ukraine today and our steadfast support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Biden added, referring to today’s tensions between the Western-backed Ukrainian government and President Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Russian military activity near Ukraine this month has frightened Western capitals, prompting fears that Moscow is plotting an invasion.

The Kremlin has frequently refuted these charges, accusing the West of “hysteria” and misinformation.

In the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the Ukrainian army is fighting separatists backed by the Kremlin. In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.