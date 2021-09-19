On the anniversary of the coup, protesters have called for the Thai PM to be “kicked out.”

On the 15th anniversary of the military coup that deposed former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, hundreds of demonstrators marched through Bangkok’s streets on Sunday.

Since the military toppled his administration on September 19, 2006, the millionaire ex-premier – now living in exile – has remained a key player in the country’s politics.

Rallygoers honked car horns to demand Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who ascended to power in a coup in 2014, quit.

To a sea of supporters flying “Kick out Prayut” banners, Nattawut Saikuar, a lawmaker long connected with Thaksin, yelled, “Fifteen years have passed, we are still here to fight.”

“No matter how many coups there are, they will not be able to stop us… No matter how powerful their tanks are, they will not be able to stop the people from fighting.”

Thailand’s putsch-happy military has conducted more than a dozen coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932, frequently in the guise of defending the powerful royal family.

The so-called “Red Shirts,” largely working-class followers who admire Thaksin for populist initiatives like establishing a universal healthcare system, aided his meteoric rise to power. However, he was despised by Bangkok’s aristocracy and the powerful military, and he has been accused of a slew of corruption charges.

His influence in Thailand’s patronage-based politics lingered even after he was removed; his sister Yingluck served as prime minister before being toppled in a 2014 coup headed by then-army chief Prayut.

In 2019 elections, the general went on to become Prime Minister, governing under a new constitution drafted by his junta.

“The prime minister has had plenty of time to develop Thailand,” Nattawut remarked, “but the country is in recession.” He stated, “The economy, society, and politics are imploding.”

The red-clad protestors in automobiles and on motorcycles aim to march to Democracy Monument, the site of multiple anti-government rallies since last July, calling for Prayut’s resignation.

After a new Covid-19 outbreak in April, Thailand’s cumulative caseload skyrocketed from fewer than 29,000 to more than 1.4 million infections in only five months, as well as a mounting death toll, the government came under heightened scrutiny.

The premier survived a no-confidence vote earlier this month, his third since 2019.