On the anniversary of the bombing of the Argentina Jewish Center, families want justice.

Families of the victims of the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people and injured hundreds more, repeated their demands for justice on Sunday as they commemorated the tragedy.

Argentina’s Jewish population, which numbers 300,000 people and is the largest in South America, is outraged that no one has ever been punished in connection with the explosion.

The Memoria Activa (active memory) group organized the virtual event under the slogan “27 years without justice, rich of memories.”

President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina expressed tribute to the family members who “remain steadfast in their demand for truth and justice.”

“We must unite against impunity in remembrance of every one of (the victims) and in honor of those who have lost loved ones,” he stated on Twitter.

The bombing at the Argentine Jewish Mutual Association (AMIA), a community center in Buenos Aires, is still the country’s deadliest terror attack.

The initial probe was bungled and tainted by corruption suspicions.

Prosecutor Alberto Nisman took over the probe in 2006 and quickly accused Kirchner, who is now Fernandez’s vice-president, of a cover-up.

He accused Iran of ordering the attack through Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, but his efforts to prosecute five Iranian officials, including former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, were thwarted when Kirchner’s administration agreed to set up a joint commission in Tehran to investigate the attacks.

Iran has never permitted its representatives to be questioned, despite the fact that the Kirchner deal was similarly rejected by the Iranian parliament.

Nisman accused Kirchner of attempting to broker the agreement in exchange for oil and trade gains, citing hundreds of hours of wiretaps to back up his claims.

Nisman died at his home in strange circumstances just before he was to report his findings to Congress in January 2015.

Kirchner is still under investigation, accused of treason and concealing up the explosion.

She requested the case be abandoned on Friday, calling it a “political scandal” that was being used as “an tool of persecution of the political opponents of the Mauricio Macri government” that came after hers.