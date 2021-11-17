On the anniversary of the anti-junta revolt, 34,000 people protested throughout Greece.

On the anniversary of a 1973 student rebellion against a US-backed junta, tens of thousands of people attended protests in Greece’s two main cities on Wednesday, an annual occasion that often sparks violence.

According to police, 20,000 people turned out in Athens, the capital. Students, unionists, and members of leftist groups made up the majority of the demonstrators. In the second city, Thessaloniki, another 14,000 marched.

Thousands of police officers were stationed in the capital, backed up by drones, a helicopter, and water cannons, as violence erupted during the annual protest.

Both demonstrations, however, remained peaceful well into the evening.

Thousands marched to the US embassy in Athens to protest Washington’s Cold War support for the Greek military junta.

One sign read, “No to police violence and oppression,” while another said, “Resistance to fascism.”

“Let us welcome this historic milestone… without extreme behavior,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated in a statement.

In Greece, social unrest is increasing against the conservative administration, which has been chastised for its security crackdowns, police violence, and suspected media domination.

On Wednesday, the American embassy in Athens was surrounded by riot police and police cars, with embassy workers being sent home early and downtown Athens metro stations stopped for security reasons.

“Ahead of the protests, US government personnel have been urged to avoid the downtown areas of Athens and Thessaloniki in the late afternoon and to remain behind police lines until the Greek authorities declare the event’s completion,” the embassy said.

The government attempted to prohibit protests last year since the anniversary coincided in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, before vaccinations were available.

Hundreds of people violated the prohibition, and police in Athens deployed tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannon to disperse the crowd.

The government did not prohibit the demonstrations this year due to a vaccination rate of more than 63 percent in Greece.

The annual protests commemorate the day in 1973 when the dictatorship ordered troops and police against a pro-democracy student rebellion at the Athens Polytechnic, killing at least 24 people.

The dictatorship’s grip on power was weakened, and democracy was restored months later, as a result of the savage crackdown, which shook Europe.

The bloodstained Greek flag, which had flown that night over the polytechnic’s iron gate, which had been crushed by a tank, was brought in the front of the capital’s annual march.

