On the anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence, defiant Afghans wave the national flag.

Flag-waving defiance Afghans took to the streets on Thursday to commemorate the country’s independence, just days after the Taliban took control and flew their own white flag over official buildings.

Even as a pick-up truck carrying Taliban insurgents went slowly past, an AFP staffer observed a group of men and women unfurl a giant black, red, and green tricolour near Wazir Akbar Khan, a neighbourhood of the city.

The vehicle slowed down, and the group drew some interesting looks, but the combatants continued on their way, ignoring the display of defiance.

After the third Anglo-Afghan war, Amanullah Khan, then the emir, declared independence in 1919, and the country has used hundreds of flags since then.

The most recent version, which was adopted in 2013, has three vertical stripes of black, red, and green with the national insignia emblazoned in white.

Taliban fighters fired rounds in Jalalabad on Wednesday to disperse dozens of Afghans who were waving the flag ahead of national day.

Unconfirmed reports of gunshots were heard in Kunar on Thursday, and many automobiles and motorcycles were seen rushing through the capital’s Asadabad suburbs while flying flags, according to Twitter.

A throng cheered a man shimmying up a pole in Abdul Haq Square, also in Kabul, before tying the flag to the top, according to social media.

Another photo shows scores of demonstrators marching through the streets of the city, brandishing flags.

The Taliban flag is a plain white banner with the Islamic statement of faith imprinted on it, which has become a familiar pennant since the group’s lightning-quick conquest of the country following a simmering 20-year insurgency.

“For Afghans, the fact that their country is on the verge of freedom from the American occupation today is a source of enormous pride,” it continued.