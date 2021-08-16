On the Afghan Collapse, Blinken Calls China and Russia.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China and Russia, two longtime US foes who have moved rapidly to collaborate with the Taliban, to address the collapse of Afghanistan’s Western-backed government.

Blinken spoke separately with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the security situation and measures to transfer people to safety, according to the State Department.

The State Department did not disclose any additional information. Blinken and Lavrov talked about Moscow’s outreach to diverse Afghan political factions, which is aimed at “helping to ensure stability and public order,” according to Russia.

According to a Russian foreign ministry statement, the two “decided to continue negotiations with the participation of China, Pakistan, and other interested states to develop the proper conditions to begin an inclusive inter-Afghan conversation under the new conditions.”

After the United States opted to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year military presence and precipitating the government’s rapid collapse, both Russia and China increased their contacts with the Taliban.

Moscow, which fought Islamic militants backed by Washington during a decade-long occupation of Afghanistan during the Soviet era, has kept its embassy open in Kabul and plans talks with the Taliban.

Russia sees the Taliban as “restoring order,” while China stated on Monday that it wants “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

China, which, according to human rights groups, has imprisoned over one million predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in a campaign that Washington considers genocide, is eager to combat Islamic radicalism on its borders and is linked with Pakistan, the Taliban’s longtime ally.

During his failed diplomacy to create a peaceful power-sharing solution as the US withdrew, US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad spoke with Russia and China on a regular basis.