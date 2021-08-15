On the 70th anniversary of WWII, Japanese ministers pay a visit to a contentious shrine.

On the anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender, three Japanese cabinet officials paid a visit to a shrine viewed by neighbors as a symbol of Tokyo’s past militarism.

It occurred after two other members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet, including the defense minister, paid a visit to Yasukuni Shrine on Friday, causing China and South Korea to express their displeasure.

Since the late 1800s, the shrine in central Tokyo has commemorated 2.5 million war dead, the majority of whom were Japanese.

However, it also honors prominent military and political individuals who have been found guilty of war crimes by an international court.

On the anniversary of the shrine’s founding, four top ministers paid their respects – the first such visit since 2016.

Since 2013, when Shinzo Abe provoked outrage in Beijing and Seoul and received a rare diplomatic censure from close ally the United States, no Japanese prime minister has visited the country.

Suga took over as leader in September and has kept away from Yasukuni, delivering traditional offerings to the shrine on important days instead.

He allegedly made a traditional financial offering on Sunday and also put flowers at a nearby secular national cemetery.

Suga said the country would not repeat the atrocities and suffering of its previous wars during a tiny formal event commemorating the 76th anniversary of Japan’s defeat.

However, he stated that the country is willing to assist in the resolution of numerous world crises “under the banner of proactive pacifism.”

The celebration, which usually attracts 6,000 people, was reduced to just 200 individuals due to the coronavirus.

According to Chinese defense ministry spokeswoman Wu Qian, Beijing conveyed “strong displeasure and stern resistance” to Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi’s visit to Yasukuni on Friday.

Kishi is Abe’s younger brother, who also paid a visit to the shrine on Sunday.

According to Japanese media, South Korea summoned the Japanese embassy’s deputy chief of mission to protest Friday’s trip.