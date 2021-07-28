On the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, the United States and China see hope in new contact between North and South Korea.

Both the US and China have voiced optimism that the resumption of contact between the two Koreas after more than a year of silence and tensions will result in additional good developments between the antagonistic neighbors.

The South Korean Defense Ministry announced early Tuesday, the 68th anniversary of the armistice that ended the combat phase of the Korean War, that normal cross-border communications between South Korean and North Korean military officials had been restored after being cut off last June. The line was reestablished in the Yellow Sea, also known as the West Sea by the Koreans, while another in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea by the Koreans, was alleged to have had technical difficulties.

North Korea, formally the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea (ROK), may have stopped fighting years ago, but they are still technically at odds because they have not signed a peace treaty. Last year, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and US President Donald Trump collaborated on peace efforts, but the process stopped, leading to heightened tensions.

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the restoration of contacts is expected to “contribute significantly to alleviating military tensions, such as the implementation of the September 19 military agreement between the two Koreas,” a deal reached by Kim and Moon during their third and final inter-Korean summit in 2018.

The development was also greeted favourably by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The publication stated, “Now, the entire Korean nation aspires to see the north-south relations recovered from setback and stagnation as soon as feasible.” “In this context, the senior leaders of the north and south decided to make significant progress toward restoring mutual confidence and promoting reconciliation by reopening the cutoff inter-Korean communication liaison lines through recent personal letter exchanges.”

According to the paper, the move “will have good consequences on the improvement and growth of north-south relations.”

State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter shared a similar assessment in Washington, where President Joe Biden’s government has opened the door to diplomacy with North Korea while also warning against any provocations.

"I'll say that the United States favors inter-Korean relations.