On the 25th anniversary of Sudan’s independence, the country’s leader pledges peace.

On the tenth anniversary of South Sudan’s independence, President Salva Kiir made a commitment for peace, but there was little reason to celebrate in the face of chronic instability and a severe famine crisis.

At 12 a.m. on July 9, 2011, the world’s youngest nation was born, and the people of South Sudan rejoiced at the culmination of a decades-long struggle for independence from Sudan.

The party, however, was short-lived.

South Sudan was at war with itself just two years later, the process of nation-building ignored as the country’s liberators tore it apart, crushing hopes for a bright future.

Before a ceasefire was declared in 2018, about 400,000 people had died and four million had been displaced.

The country is more vulnerable than it has ever been, with approaching starvation, political unrest, economic devastation, and natural disasters.

“I promise you that I will never send you back to battle. Let us strive together to reclaim the lost decade and return our country to the path of progress in this new decade,” Kiir said in a televised address to commemorate the occasion.

He praised a “new spirit of dialogue” among political opponents and stated that the transitional government would prioritize economic development and security.

But there was none of the celebrations that greeted statehood on Friday, save for a fun run across the city that drew 10,000 people and was cheered on by Kiir’s former foe and now vice president, Riek Machar.

Machar stated, “We must keep the peace alive.” “Today, we made a vow to be one South Sudan.”

Kiir had warned earlier this week that the cash-strapped country would be unable to rejoice, blaming international sanctions for keeping prosperity out of reach.

South Sudan is in the midst of an economic crisis, with surging inflation and a currency crisis, as well as the country’s greatest food crisis since independence.

Conflict, drought, floods, and a record locust epidemic have wrecked harvests, causing acute food shortages for 60% of the population, including millions of children.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), 108,000 people are on the verge of famine.

The South Sudan Council of Churches referred to the previous ten years as a “waste decade” caused by self-sabotage.

“It can’t be another lost decade!” exclaims the narrator. It’s a chance to save our people from imposed poverty and help them maintain their livelihoods,” it added in a statement.

The world community urged the oil-rich country's once-warring leaders to keep their pledge to the country's 12 million people.