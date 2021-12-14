On the 2021 ‘Most Admired’ List, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are ranked higher than Joe Biden.

In a global survey of 2021’s “most admired” persons, President Joe Biden, who is seeing a drop in popularity polling figures in the United States, was outshone by Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin.

YouGov questioned 42,000 people from more than 30 countries to rate the public figures they most admired in an online poll. Biden was voted the 20th most admired man at the end of his first year as president.

He was a newcomer to the annual list, but he fell below his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, who finished 13th, two places higher than in 2020.

Further down the list, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ranked ninth, up three spots from 2020, while former President Barack Obama is still in first place, having dethroned long-time incumbent Bill Gates in 2020, with the Microsoft CEO coming in second this time.

Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, remained in third place, while Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese footballer, rose two spots to fourth.

Elon Musk, the founder of Space X, rose three spots to sixth place after being voted Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021. Warren Buffett, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist, was a newcomer at 11th place.

Respondents could make a number of choices when asked “who do you truly admire?” and one choice when asked “who do you most admire?” after the shortlists were created. Both numbers were combined to produce the results, which YouGov claims were a snapshot of opinion from countries that make up more than 70% of the world’s population.

