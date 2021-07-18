On the 100th Anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s Birth, 10 Inspirational Quotes From Madiba

On July 18, the birthday of South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, is commemorated as International Nelson Mandela Day (1994-1999).

Mandela, also known by his clan name Madiba, was born in Mvezo, South Africa, on July 18, 1918, and was a participant of the anti-apartheid movement in his twenties. In 1942, he became a member of the African National Congress (ANC), which was outlawed in 1960.

In 1964, Nelson Mandela was arrested and accused with sabotage and attempting to topple the government violently.

He was released in 1990 after serving 27 years in prison. He is best known for brokering a peace agreement in South Africa that ended apartheid.

Mandela died on December 5, 2013, after a long battle with a respiratory ailment. He was 95 years old at the time.

Here are some of Nelson Mandela’s most inspiring statements, courtesy of Good Reads, on his birthday.

1. “People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can learn to love, for love comes more readily to the human heart than its polar opposite.”

“No one is born hating another person because of his or her skin color, his or her upbringing, or his or her religion.”

“Having a good intellect and a decent heart is always a winning combo. But when you combine that with a literate tongue or pen, you have something truly unique.”

“Our human compassion links us together – not out of pity or patronization, but as human beings who have learned to transform our shared sorrow into hope for the future.”

“No one can fully relax as long as poverty, injustice, and extreme inequality exist in our world.”

“It’s best to lead from behind and let others take the lead, especially when you’re celebrating a victory when good things happen. When there is danger, you take the front line. People will respect your leadership then.”

“For to be free is to live in a way that respects and improves the freedom of others, not just to cast off one’s chains.”

“I fantasize of an Africa at peace with itself.”

“Talking to a man in a language he knows gets inside his thoughts. If you speak to him in his own language, you will reach his heart.”

"A good leader can dispute openly and extensively, knowing that in the end, he and the other party must be closer, and therefore emerge stronger.