On social media, Cubans scream for help: ‘Tomorrow we will go, so they will beat us to death as well.’

As protests against Cuba’s communist regime intensify, inhabitants of the island nation have flocked to social media to express their displeasure.

Cuban Millennials and Gen Z are discussing their hardships with food insecurity, power outages, and lack of access to medical supplies on social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok.

Their accounts are as follows:

Twitter, Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos

Cuban sanitaries have denounced the policing of a colleague who was killed ‘a palos.’

Deaths have been reported during protests, and the perpetrator of these crimes is @DiazCanelB. pic.twitter.com/tO5owvQ2dh

— July 13, 2021, Observatorio Cubano de Derechos Humanos (@observacuba)

In this video, two guys who claim to be doctors tell of a police beating that one of their colleagues received. The doctors begin by stating that they are self-funded and independent contractors.

“We’d like to inform you that a doctor, a colleague of ours named Raul, was killed by the police during the protests. He was literally beaten to death.”

Doctors and health-care workers will take to the streets, according to the doctor who speaks throughout the video.

“We’ll go tomorrow so they can beat us to death as well.”

sabor29 presents herself as Paula and claims to be Cuban in this TikTok. She reveals, almost in tears, how Cuba’s healthcare crisis is spreading and wreaking havoc on her people.

She makes the following appeal to Cubans and others around the world:

“I would like to request that all Cubans and non-Cubans please help spread the message using the hashtag ‘SOSCuba,’ because there is a health crisis in Cuba that is spreading quickly.”

WHAT IS GOING ON IN CUBA? THREADS: In Cuba, there is a humanitarian crisis. The healthcare system has broken down, and they are ill-equipped to deal with the current covid outbreak. While people are dying, the regime has refused to receive relief from other countries.

July 11, 2021 — America Valdes (@AmericaValdess)

