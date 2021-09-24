On Russia’s Mount Elbrus, five climbers perish.

A blizzard on Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest summit, claimed the lives of five climbers on Friday, according to Russia’s emergency ministry.

The accident happened on Thursday while a party of 19 climbers were at an altitude of over 5,000 meters (16,000 feet).

Elbrus, at 5,642 meters, is the tallest peak in Europe, located in Russia’s North Caucasus (18,510 feet).

“Unfortunately, five people died,” the ministry of emergencies announced.

The remaining 14 were transferred to the Azau valley below, where they were rescued in “very challenging conditions,” including strong winds, little visibility, and sub-zero temperatures, according to the report.

The climbers were accompanied by four expert guides, according to the firm that organized the event.

One of the climbers became ill during the ascent and returned with one of the guides. She died later “in his arms,” according to the report.

The rest of the group continued to the summit, but on the way down, a “extraordinary storm” occurred.

One of the climbers shattered his leg, slowing the group even farther.

Two climbers perished from frostbite, while two others lost consciousness and died as they were being lowered, according to the firm.

Frostbite has forced the guides and several of the participants to go to the hospital.

Despite the fact that the climb is not technically tough, hundreds of climbers perish every year while attempting to reach the peak.