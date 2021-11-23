On Ministerial Visit, Israel ‘Formalizes’ Defense Ties With Morocco.

Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, will travel to Morocco on Tuesday to “formalize” cooperation between the two nations, according to officials, at a time when Rabat is mired in a stalemate over Western Sahara.

Morocco normalized relations with Israel less than a year ago, thanks to a deal mediated by former US President Donald Trump’s administration.

In exchange, Washington acknowledged the North African kingdom’s authority over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Gantz, the first Israeli defense minister to visit Morocco on official business, will sign a “memorandum of understanding” outlining defense cooperation between the two countries, according to his office.

According to an AFP source acquainted with the trip, the goal is to “lay the groundwork for all future security cooperation between Israel and Morocco.”

“There has been some sort of cooperation up until now,” the insider added, “but this genuinely formalizes it.”

Morocco controls the majority of Western Sahara and regards it as its own sovereign territory.

Tensions have risen between Morocco and Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front’s independence effort in Western Sahara.

Algeria severed ties with Morocco in August, citing “hostile activities,” which Rabat denies.

Algiers accused Morocco of killing three Algerian civilians on a desert highway earlier this month, stoking fears of escalation.

Last week, Polisario leader Brahim Ghali stated the movement had chosen to increase military actions.

The timing of Gantz’s visit and the signing of an MOU, according to Bruce Maddy-Weitzman, an Israeli expert on Morocco, was not coincidental.

“It’s probable that the Moroccans were the ones who were focused on this in the context of Moroccan-Algerian tensions,” he said.

“It appears to me that the Moroccans are the ones who are most eager to show everyone — their own public, their Algerian opponents, and the West — that their connection with Israel is expanding,” said the Tel Aviv University professor.

Morocco and Israel had established diplomatic relations in 1993, but Rabat severed them in 2000, when the second Palestinian intifada (uprising) began.

Rabat normalized relations with the Jewish state in December, shortly after the UAE and Bahrain made similar pronouncements.

Agreements on political, cultural, and economic cooperation were made easier as a result of the US-brokered arrangements.

Ratio Petroleum of Israel announced an arrangement with Rabat last month for “exploration operations” off the coast of Dakhla in Western Sahara.

All security exports are overseen by Israel’s defense ministry, with the Jewish state exporting cutting-edge products ranging from attack drones to the much-lauded Iron Dome missile defense system.

