On July 26, Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki at the White House.

President Joe Biden’s office announced Friday that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi will visit the White House later this month.

The White House said in a statement that the meeting on July 26 will “emphasize the strategic alliance between the United States and Iraq.”

In Baghdad on Thursday, Kadhemi and US ambassador Brett McGurk addressed the troop pullout from Iraq.

Since 2014, over 3,500 foreign troops, including 2,500 Americans, have been stationed in Iraq to assist in the fight against the Islamic State.

Kadhemi is anticipated to press for a precise schedule for American troop withdrawal in Washington. It could take years to put their departure into effect.

In recent months, Iraq, which has long been a hotbed of antagonism between the US and Iran despite their shared hatred of ISIS, has seen an increase in rocket and drone strikes against American sites.

Kadhemi’s meeting with McGurk came just over a week after 14 rockets were shot at the Ain al-Assad air base in western Iraq, where American troops are stationed, as well as three others that landed near the US embassy in Baghdad.

They were the latest in a string of strikes in Iraq that have targeted US military and diplomatic facilities. Pro-Iranian armed gangs inside a state-sponsored paramilitary force have been blamed for the attacks.

Last month, the US initiated air strikes along the Iraq-Syria border against pro-Iranian forces.