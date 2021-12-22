On Iran, Israel’s Prime Minister meets with the US National Security Adviser.

Before meeting with the Palestinian leader, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Israel’s prime minister on Wednesday, despite the Jewish state’s resistance to efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In a statement, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said, “The US and Israeli delegations held detailed consultations on Iran, with Mr. Sullivan underscoring the US administration’s determination to confront all aspects of the threat Iran poses to regional and international peace and security.”

“He also underlined the US’s ironclad commitment to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.”

The administration of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for a halt to international efforts to resurrect the nuclear deal, which saw Iran agree to restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Bennett has accused Iran of “nuclear blackmail,” alleging that cash from sanctions release will be used to purchase weapons to harm Israelis.

According to a statement, he told Sullivan, “What happens in Vienna has major repercussions for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel in the future years.”

Sullivan said his visit to Israel as “important at this time.”

According to an Israeli government release, Sullivan added, “It’s critical that we get down together and build a shared strategy, a common viewpoint, and find a way forward that fundamentally ensures your country’s and mine’s interests.”

In November, talks to revive the Joint Collective Plan of Action (JCPA) began again.

The United States was a signatory to the original pact, but withdrew in 2018 under President Donald Trump.

Iran claims it only wants to pursue a civil nuclear program, but Western governments believe its enriched uranium stockpiles may be used to build a nuclear weapon.

If Tehran’s nuclear operations continue at their current rate, US lead negotiator Rob Malley warned CNN Tuesday that there are just “a few weeks” remaining to save the deal.

Israel’s leaders have hinted at a military strike on Iran.

President Isaac Herzog hinted at this possibility during a graduation ceremony for the Israeli Air Force on Wednesday.

“With or without an agreement, the Iranian nuclear menace must be eliminated once and for all,” Herzog said in statements issued by his office.

Sullivan also commended Israel’s improving ties with new regional allies “and underscored US support for the Abraham Accords,” according to the debrief of his conversations.

Last year, Israel established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, with Sudan consenting as well, according to US-brokered agreements.