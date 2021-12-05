On his visit to Lesbos, Pope Francis describes the treatment of migrants as a “shipwreck.”

On Sunday, Pope Francis returned to Lesbos, the migrant hotspot he first visited in 2016, calling the treatment of migrants a “shipwreck of civilisation.”

The pope has always advocated for migrants, and his visit comes just one day after he issued a blistering condemnation to Europe, calling it “torn by nationalist egoism.”

“There are people in Europe who persist in dismissing the crisis as if it is nothing to them,” the pope remarked during a two-hour visit to the Mavrovouni camp on Lesbos, which houses approximately 2,200 asylum seekers.

He visited dozens of kid asylum seekers and family standing behind metal bars on the second day of his visit to Greece, and he paused to embrace a boy named Mustafa.

“I’m trying to help you,” Francis said through his interpreter to one group.

Later, people gathered under a tent to sing hymns and psalms to the pontiff, who was visibly moved as he listened.

“His coming is a blessing,” Rosette Leo, a Congolese asylum seeker at the location, stated.

Menal Albilal, a Syrian mother with a two-month-old infant whose asylum application was turned down after two years on the island, said refugees “need more than words, we need help.”

“The conditions here are not conducive to the birth of a child,” she told AFP.

“After all this time, we observe that little in the world has changed with regard to the subject of migration,” Pope Francis said, adding that the Mediterranean “is becoming a bleak graveyard without tombstones.”

“Not the impoverished people who face the consequences and are even utilized for political propaganda,” he stressed, but the core reasons “should be confronted.”

This year, 1,559 individuals have died or gone missing attempting the treacherous Mediterranean journey, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Several people have perished in recent weeks on the Belarus-Poland border, caught between the border guards of the two nations. Minsk is accused by the European Union of “weaponizing” migrants against the West.

Last month, 27 migrants perished while attempting to cross into England in a single event. The United Kingdom and France have traded barbs over the growing number of migrants trying the perilous crossing of the English Channel.

After the vast camp of Moria, Europe’s largest such site at the time, burned down last year, the temporary Mavrovouni tent camp was swiftly established.

The incident was blamed on a group of young Afghans by Greek officials, and security for the pontiff’s Sunday visit was significantly increased.

As he later stated, the pope's visit to Lesbos was shorter than his last visit.