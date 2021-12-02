On his visit to Cyprus, Pope Francis calls for European unity on the migrant crisis.

On the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a popular destination for people escaping violence and poverty, Pope Francis called for unity as Europe cope with the influx of refugees and migrants.

“We must all embrace and integrate one another, and walk together as brothers and sisters,” the pontiff, 84, said at the start of a five-day tour that will take him to Greece on Saturday.

The pope said “the presence of many of our migrant brothers and sisters” had made Cyprus “a true point of contact between diverse nationalities and cultures” while speaking in a Maronite church in the Cypriot capital Nicosia.

“We need to work together to construct a future worthy of mankind, to overcome differences, to break down walls, to dream and struggle for unification,” he added, referring to the island’s experience.

“We should not view diversity as a danger to identity,” he stated, referring to religious plurality in Cyprus. “We ought neither be envious or defensive.”

Francis is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus, following Benedict XVI’s visit in 2010. Francis is on his 35th worldwide journey since becoming Pope in 2013.

A Catholic minority of roughly 25,000 people live in the one-million-strong country, including Maronites whose ancestors came from Syria and Lebanon, as well as foreign laborers from the Philippines, South Asia, and Africa.

“Because we’re such a small minority, it’s wonderful to feel like you’re part of a larger family, the Catholic family,” Eliana Maltezou, 38, said as she held her one-year-old son Pavlo and waved a miniature Cypriot flag.

Cyprus has been split since 1974, when Turkish forces invaded and controlled the island’s northern third in retaliation for a coup orchestrated by the Greek junta in power.

Only Ankara recognizes the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and tensions between the two sides continue to simmer.

Approximately 200,000 individuals were displaced as a result of the partition, including many Maronites from the north.

“We’re very, very delighted,” Maronite Monica Despoti, 55, whose town Asomatos is still in the occupied north, said of the pope’s arrival, “and we also have a hope that with his support we can go back to our motherland.”

“We want want to return to our communities and live there, and the fact that the Pope is here with us gives us hope.”

The majority-Greek-speaking south accuses the north of crossing the UN-monitored Green Line with migrants.