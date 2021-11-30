On his trip to Greece and Cyprus, Pope Francis will advocate for migrants.

With a repeat trip to Lesbos, Pope Francis will go to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day journey aimed at strengthening connections with the Orthodox Church and highlighting the plight of migrants.

Despite the rapidly changing coronavirus situation in Europe, the pontiff is out on the road just weeks before his 85th birthday, months after undergoing colon surgery in July, and despite the rapidly changing coronavirus situation in Europe, the pontiff is pushing two of his papacy’s objectives.

From December 2-4, the tour will visit Cyprus, followed by two days in Greece, both of which have an Orthodox majority but tens of thousands of Catholics.

The 4,500-kilometer journey will feature a dozen speeches and encounters with political and religious leaders, including Archbishop Ieronymos, Greece’s senior clergyman.

Francis will also return to Lesbos, a vital route for migrants into Europe, on December 5, in a very symbolic occasion, where he famously said in April 2016: “We are all migrants.”

At the time, Europe was dealing with a massive influx of Syrian migrants.

However, from recent drownings in the English Channel to the worsening situation at the Belarus-Poland border, where migrants seeking to reach Europe have been held in squalid, frigid conditions, it remains a tragically alive subject today.

The pope is scheduled to raise awareness of the global migrant situation, which he has described as “the worst humanitarian calamity since World War II.”

The pope will make “a humanitarian message, not a political statement” in Lesbos, according to Josif Printezis, the archbishop of Greece’s Aegean islands.

“He wants to raise awareness about the issue of refugees among European residents because the Mediterranean is overflowing with drowned people.”

Francis’ visit to Lesbos sends a “very strong message,” according to Roberto Zuccolini, a spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic organization Sant’Egidio, which has been assisting migrants in Europe since 2015, mainly in Greece.

“The pope aims to send a strong message to all of Europe that it bears a shared duty,” Zuccolini added.

The focus of the visit to Athens will be on interaction with Orthodox Christians, who number around 300 million worldwide. In 1054, the Orthodox Church separated from the Catholic Church.

Ieronymos, the Greek Orthodox leader, is scheduled to meet with him twice.

“The pope wants to improve ties with the Orthodox community,” Vatican analyst Marco Politi told AFP, adding that the pope’s “brotherly gestures” had intensified.

Francis’ request to Patriarch Bartholomew in 2014 was noted by him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.