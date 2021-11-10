On Hinge’s new audio feature, a woman shares the insane things men say.

“I was going to deactivate Hinge but then they came out with the audio option,” Melissa Merk commented in a video on her TikTok page, @melissamerk.

Merk, from Vancouver, Canada, shows a few profiles and plays the voice notes, with one man just saying, “You,” in answer to “I’m curiously attracted you.”

“Well, I’m quite adept at driving with my knees,” another man claimed under odd skills.

“I was feeling very anxious so I went to the doctor and she offered me some anxiety meds, so I tried them out, and I ended up adopting six pet rats,” one man said under the overshare category.

Another man said that he knew where to get the best “fried chicken” in town. “Having a bath after a long day is literally nirvana,” one singleton shared as his basic pleasure. Daniel, a man, teaches people how to pronounce his name in the conventional way and even uses it in a sentence, stating, “Hey, that cool person Daniel over there.” @melissamerk What a wonderful time to be alive #hinge – Melissa MerkMerk’s video, which you can watch here, has had over 3 million views since it was posted on Monday.

"What a time to be alive," she captioned it, and it drew varied reactions. "Are men OK?" Keira simply inquired. "Honestly, why is this suddenly making me understand that the only way to make a man's profile less enticing is to let him speak?" wrote Erin O'Neil. "The 6 pet rat guy is marriage potential," Starryeyedartist said. "This would eliminate so many right off the bat," Caitlin Taft added. Merk stated Daniel spotted her on Instagram and sent her a message in a follow-up clip.