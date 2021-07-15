On Facebook and YouTube, Mukbang Videos of Seafood Eaten Alive, Tortured Spread

A half-dozen little octopuses, alive and wiggling, are spread around a wooden board. Ssoyoung, a Korean “mukbang” influencer, urges her followers not to try the delicacy at home because it is a recognized choking hazard.

Ssoyoung had created a familiar set-up, similar to her counterparts in the world of internet eating shows: her dish du jour, a condiment on the side, and a professional microphone to magnify the squish and squirm of every bite.

Ssoyoung grabs an octopus and squeezes its tentacles from top to bottom, close to the microphone, before putting the live animal in a red sauce and swallowing its entire bulbous mantle, which contains its organs.

The octopus, distressed, splays its tentacles all over Ssoyoung’s face. As she keeps rogue octopuses from exiting the board, she eats and slurps up the mollusk’s arms, one of which writhes into her nostril, periodically smiling at its useless fight.

Ssoyoung’s YouTube channel, which has more than six million members, has received 16 million views for the video [warning: graphic content] from March 2019.

Ssoyoung was widely chastised by viewers and fellow influencers, who accused him of torturing the animals. There was also discussion over whether social media firms should impose stricter policies on mukbang content depicting animal cruelty.

Mukbangs have grown in popularity around the world in recent years, establishing a new medium through which to express a worldwide love of food. The phenomenon’s name is a combination of the Korean terms for “eating” and “broadcast,” and it was first introduced in South Korea.

People videotape themselves eating food and post it online, either silently or in the midst of conversation, alone or with company. Mukbangers create lavish platters of colorful, textured dishes, which they record with cutting-edge recording equipment.

Many effective mukbangers use autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, to stimulate their audiences’ senses. Mukbang producers may now profit from every meal and sip by selling their films and landing sponsorships in today’s influencer economy.

Mukbangs—and the sites that support them—have, like other internet subcultures, sparked debate.

Aside from fads like eating raw honeycomb and foods laced with Hot Cheetos, a highly controversial trend involving cooking or eating marine animals while they’re still alive has sparked outrage.

