On Ecuador’s Volcano, An Avalanche Kills At Least 4 Climbers.

Officials said that an avalanche on a snow-capped Ecuadorian volcano killed at least four climbers and injured a fifth on Sunday.

The avalanche hit a party of about a dozen mountaineers at a height of 6,100 meters (20,000 feet) on Ecuador’s highest peak, the dormant Chimborazo volcano, in the central Andean area, according to the ECU911 security service.

“An avalanche struck the group,” the agency stated, adding that “four individuals died (and) one person was injured.”

The climbers’ identities and countries were not revealed, but the mountain attracts both Ecuadorians and foreign visitors.

To coordinate activities, rescuers, as well as police and military personnel trained in high-elevation operations, established a command center at Chimborazo.

The volcano, which rises 6,263 meters above sea level and is about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Quito, is covered in snow and glaciers all year.

The nearby Chimborazo nature reserve, which is popular with tourists, was temporarily closed by Ecuador’s Environment Ministry. Despite the regular snowfall, skiers do not frequent the volcano.

In recent decades, the volcano has been the site of a number of fatal eruptions.

Climbers discovered the wreckage of an Ecuadorian plane that crashed in 1976, killing all 59 persons on board, around 700 meters from the summit in 2003.

On Chimborazo, the plane struck with a stone wall and was buried by an avalanche.

The bodies of three climbers, thought to have vanished 20 to 30 years ago, were recovered in 2015 at a height of roughly 5,500 meters.

In 1994, an avalanche claimed the lives of ten persons, including one Swiss and six French citizens.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Quito, Chimborazo last erupted between the beginning of the fifth and the end of the seventh centuries, with a 1,000-year hiatus between eruptions.

According to the institute, the volcano’s ice-capped peak, steep slope, and proximity to populous places like as Riobamba and Ambato make it a high-risk area.