On December 9-10, Biden will host a Virtual Democracy Summit.

The White House said Wednesday that US President Joe Biden would host a virtual “Summit for Democracy” on December 9 and 10, to which heads of state, civil society, charity, and the private sector will be invited.

According to a White House announcement, the summit “will galvanize promises and activities across three main themes: guarding against autocracy, combatting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights.”

Biden hopes to welcome them again a year later, this time in person, to “showcase progress made against their promises.”

He did not reveal the names of the countries that have been invited to the summit, which is considered as a rival to the G20 and a challenge to Beijing.

The G20 leaders will gather in Italy at the end of October. The G20’s makeup is defined by economic weight and includes authoritarian countries such as China and Saudi Arabia.

According to the statement, Biden stated that “the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can deliver by improving the lives of their own people and by solving the world’s most pressing problems.”

The American president has expressed a wish to reclaim the role of “leader of the free world,” which has historically been assigned to the inhabitant of the White House, but which his predecessor Donald Trump refused to accept, preferring instead to put “America First.”

“An opportunity for world leaders to listen to one another and to their citizens, share triumphs, foster international collaboration, and speak honestly about the difficulties facing democracy,” according to the White House.