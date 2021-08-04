On Day 6 of the Olympic Athletics, McLaughlin aspires to be like Andy Warhol.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo Olympics’ sixth day of athletics will take place. Five noteworthy occurrences are examined by AFP Sport:

After surviving a finish-line gaffe to qualify for the 200-meter final, world champion Noah Lyles isn’t taking any chances.

The 24-year-old slowed with 10 meters of his semi left and was passed at the finish line by Aaron Brown of Canada and Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh, who all finished in 19.99 seconds.

As a result, Lyles didn’t immediately qualify as one of the first two finishers, and instead had to wait for the third and final semi to begin.

Brown’s teammate and Rio silver medalist Andre de Grasse took it home in style. Along with Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, Lyles qualified as one of the next two fastest.

Erriyon Knighton, a young phenom from the United States, won the first semi-final in 20.02 seconds, striking a psychological blow by casually looking across the field no less than four times on the back stretch.

Following Karsten Warholm’s amazing world-record run in the men’s hurdles on Tuesday, probably one of the best Olympic races in recent memory, the women’s hurdles are expected to be just as exciting.

Sydney McLaughlin, an American who, like Warholm, broke a new world record just before the Tokyo Olympics, will lead the charge.

After a terrific tactical race against reigning Olympic and world champion Dalilah Muhammad, McLaughlin won the US trials in 51.90 seconds.

Femke Bol, a Dutch runner, will be trying to be the proverbial fly in the ointment in what promises to be hot, humid conditions on a fast track.

Sifan Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete, is back on track in her pursuit for an unprecedented treble in the 1500, 5000, and 10,000 meters.

In her first 1500m heat, she was forced to pull herself up after a fall, forcing her to shift through the gears as she chased down the leaders to eventually finish first.

She went back on the track 12 hours later, destroying the field in a perfectly timed last-lap sprint to win gold in the 5000m.

How she handles the rigors of the 1500m will determine whether she can keep her bold bid alive.

At the Rio Olympics, France’s Kevin Mayer took silver behind then-world record holder Ashton Eaton, who is now retired.

Mayer went on to win the world title in London in 2017 and set a new world record of 9,126 points in Talence.

