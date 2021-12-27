On Christmas Day, China sends anti-submarine aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

On Christmas Day, China launched a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare jet into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), continuing its intimidation tactics.

The aircraft emerged in a part of the ADIZ southwest of Taiwan’s main island, according to a statement released by the Ministry of National Defense on Saturday.

According to Taiwan News, in reaction, the Taiwanese Air Force dispatched an aircraft, gave radio warnings to Chinese jets, and installed air defense missile systems to monitor their operations.

This is the latest in Beijing’s string of intrusions this year to scare Taiwan, which it claims complete control over.

China deployed a record 27 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone a month ago. At the same moment, the PLA’s new aerial refueling tanker made its first appearance over the island. The island nation had to scramble its fighter aircraft to warn the PLA planes and deploy missile systems to monitor them in reaction to the incursions.

However, the biggest number of incursions occurred in early October, with a total of 56 planes involved on October 4. According to local media sources, the period coincided with China’s National Day on October 1 and Taiwan’s National Day on October 10.

The new invasions come only days after the Japanese and US military services drafted a combined operation plan in the event that China invaded Taiwan. According to Kyodo News, in the event of a Taiwan scenario, the US Marines would set up an attack base around the Nansei island series in Japan’s southwest.

According to the report, the US military will receive help from the Japanese Self Defense Forces to send troops to the islands, according to the draft plan.

However, such a deployment would make the islands vulnerable to Chinese military attack, putting the lives of the islands’ population in jeopardy. As a result, legal changes in Japan would be required to carry out the idea.

According to the article, the US military will set up a temporary facility if the Japanese government believes that a battle between the Chinese and Taiwanese militaries will jeopardize Japan’s peace and security.

The US military will next deploy its high mobility artillery rocket system to a makeshift base, with the SDF providing logistical support in the form of ammunition and gasoline. To avoid being attacked, the US Marines will relocate their base.