On Brazil’s National Day, there were both pro- and anti-Bolsonaro rallies.

On Brazil’s Independence Day, tens of thousands of people filled the streets to demonstrate their support for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is embroiled in a bitter political war with institutions like the Supreme Court.

Anti-Bolsonaro demonstrators also assembled in large numbers in cities around the country, turning the annual national day celebrations into a high-risk event with just over a year until elections that polls currently predict the far-right president will lose.

In the face of a faltering economy, growing unemployment and inflation, and a series of probes targeting him and his close circle, Bolsonaro is attempting to energise his base and exercise his political muscle.

There are fears that the day’s rallies could become violent, with memories of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump – to whom Bolsonaro is sometimes linked – with hardcore supporters seeking a military intervention to grant Bolsonaro unlimited authority.

“This is a day for the Brazilian people to tell us which direction to go,” Bolsonaro declared outside the presidential mansion, where he presided over a flag-raising ceremony and military show of strength that included an Air Force flyover, paratrooper landing, and special forces demonstration.

The retired army captain stated, “Our country cannot continue to be held prisoner by one or two people.”

“I’m going to stick to the four lines for the time being” (of the constitution). But I’m not going to allow one or two other players play outside of them anymore.”

Bolsonaro claims Supreme Court Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Luis Roberto Barroso of assaulting him and impeding his ability to rule.

Bolsonaro, 66, has waged all-out political war on both justices, calling for Moraes’ impeachment.

The Supreme Court has specifically requested an investigation into Bolsonaro and his immediate circle for allegedly propagating fake news from within the administration.

The president is now facing a Senate investigation investigating his administration’s handling of the Covid-19 virus, which has killed more than 580,000 people in Brazil, second only to the United States.

To avoid conflicts, heavy security measures have been implemented in key cities such as Brasilia and Sao Paulo. Pro- and anti-Bolsonaro protestors will not cross paths if all goes according to plan.

