On Armistice Day, tributes are paid to the last French resistance fighter.

On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron joined homage to the last World War II French Resistance soldier, who died last month and will be buried with a crucifix cut from Notre-Dame cathedral’s wood.

Hubert Germain, the only living Resistance warrior honored by late French President Charles de Gaulle, died in October at the age of 101.

On an armoured truck, his coffin was brought up the Champs-Elysees to the Arc de Triomphe, where Macron and visiting American Vice President Kamala Harris paid their condolences.

After France’s capitulation, Germain, the son of a colonial army general, went to Britain in his late teens, where he joined up with de Gaulle, who was organizing resistance to the German occupation.

He went on to participate in crucial battles such as Bir-Hakeim in Libya, El Alamein in Egypt, and Tunisia, as well as the liberation of Germany-occupied France in 1944.

The Paris-born soldier was one of 1,038 persons awarded the Order of the Liberation by de Gaulle, who would go on to become France’s president and the architect of the current constitution.

Germain, a politician and minister, will be buried at Mont Valerien, a former castle west of Paris where German troops used to murder opponents, in a special vault intended for Resistance members.

In accordance with Germain’s desires, Macron will place a Cross of Lorraine, the resistance symbol, fashioned out of wood from Notre-Dame cathedral on his coffin.

Every year on Armistice Day, a national holiday commemorating the signing of the armistice that ended World War I, France holds a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe.