On an Afghan crisis trip, Blinken and Austin will meet with allies.

The US diplomatic and defense chiefs stated on Friday that they will travel to Qatar and other allies next week to discuss the Afghanistan problem in order to help more people flee Taliban rule.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will spend Monday and Tuesday in Qatar, the busiest center for the evacuation of 100,000 Afghans in the closing days of the US military deployment, which has lasted 20 years.

He’ll then fly to Ramstein, Germany, a US air station that has become a temporary home for hundreds of US allies in Afghanistan who were airlifted out after the US-backed government fell apart.

He said he’ll speak with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas before convening a virtual ministerial meeting of 20 nations to discuss the problem.

Blinken told reporters that the countries “all have a stake in assisting to remove and resettle Afghans and in holding the Taliban to their pledges.”

According to the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart on a tour that will begin in Qatar and include Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, all of which are US military partners in the Gulf.

The Taliban have promised to maintain allowing Afghans to escape in order to keep foreign aid flowing in as they take over a desperately poor country. They are also anticipated to name a government in the near future.

“Any administration that emerges today is expected to have some true inclusion, and non-Talibs will be included in it,” Blinken added.

Blinken stated that he will express his “great thanks” for Qatar’s efforts.

Blinken, according to a senior State Department official, has no intentions to meet with the Taliban, who have made the Gulf nation their diplomatic base from which they negotiated the withdrawal arrangement with former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“If it is appropriate for the secretary of state to meet with a top Taliban leader on a matter that is in our national interest, he will do so,” the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Republican critics at home have rightly criticized Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, but some US friends, who were ecstatic to see Biden succeed Trump, have expressed alarm as well.

Ben Wallace, the British defense minister, has stated that the US is no longer a superpower, while Armin Laschet, the leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling party and a potential successor, has called the Afghanistan war “the worst catastrophe” in NATO history.

Biden, like Trump, said that there was nothing more that could have been obtained.