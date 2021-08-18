On Afghanistan, the US sees ‘unanimity’ with Russia and China.

The US claimed on Wednesday that it had the same aims in Afghanistan as China and Russia, which have moved fast to cooperate with the victorious Taliban.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman cited a UN Security Council statement made Monday that urged for a new inclusive government, despite China and Russia’s veto power.

Sherman told reporters that the statement “speaks to the fact that we are all in the same position, calling on the Taliban to ensure justice, equal rights, and inclusiveness, for there to be no bloodshed, and for people to be able to leave when they can.”

Sherman, who last month became the highest-ranking member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit China, said, “I think right now there’s very strong unanimity.”

After the United States announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year military presence and precipitating the collapse of Kabul’s government, both Russia and China increased their contacts with the Taliban.

Despite media coverage gloating over the United States’ failure in Afghanistan, China and Russia are perceived as keen to avoid instability and safe havens for Islamist militants who might carry out strikes.

sct/ft