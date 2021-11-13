On a visit to the island, Honduras’ president expresses his support for Taiwan.

During a visit to Taiwan on Saturday, outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez reaffirmed his support for the island, ahead of elections in which his successor may switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

China views Taiwan, which is self-ruled, to be part of its territory that should be annexed one day, by force if necessary, and has increased pressure on Taipei in recent years.

It has also taken three diplomatic friends from Taiwan, including Panama, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic. Only 15 countries recognize Taipei over Beijing, including Honduras.

“You get to know your friends better in difficult situations,” Hernandez remarked. “At a time when the area is tense, Honduras is here, always close to Taiwan.” Hernandez’s three-day visit to Taiwan, on the other hand, comes just weeks before his country elects a new president.

The main opposition party has promised to change Beijing’s diplomatic status.

Since Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war, Latin America has been a significant diplomatic battleground for decades.

Beijing has also been accused by Taipei of attempting to entice its allies in the region by supplying Covid-19 vaccinations.