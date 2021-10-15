On a trip to Ecuador and Colombia, Blinken will highlight democracy.

The State Department said Friday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Colombia and Ecuador next week to promote democracy in the region.

Blinken’s visit is scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday, despite recent complaints at the US embassy in Bogota of the unexplained “Havana Syndrome,” which has caused headaches and sometimes brain damage at US installations around the world.

Blinken will begin his tour on October 19 in Quito, where he will meet President Guillermo Lasso and deliver a speech on “the problems facing democracies in the area,” according to the State Department.

According to a State Department statement, Blinken plans to address democratic governance with Lasso and Colombian President Ivan Duque, as well as economic and counter-narcotics cooperation.

Colombia has traditionally been a US ally, while Lasso was elected as Ecuador’s first right-wing president in 14 years this year.

The drive to promote democracy comes as Ecuador’s legislature is looking into Lasso’s role in the Pandora Papers probe, which revealed that he used to own 14 offshore firms.

The former banker has defended his interests as legitimate commercial endeavors, despite a statute preventing presidential candidates from maintaining corporations in tax havens.

Following his predecessor Donald Trump’s wooing of autocrats, Vice President Joe Biden has pledged to align himself with democratic leaders.

Biden also emphasized democracy when he welcomed Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was also mentioned in the Pandora Papers investigation.

After stops in Mexico and Costa Rica, this will be Blinken’s third trip to Latin America since the Biden administration took office in January.