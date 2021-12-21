On a ‘indirect’ rate hike, the Turkish Lira makes rare gains.

Turkey’s struggling lira recovered some of its historic losses on Monday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new currency support measures, which analysts mistook for an indirect interest rate hike.

Despite the fact that the annual rate of inflation has risen to more than 20%, Erdogan has urged the central bank to drastically decrease borrowing prices.

Over the weekend, Turkey’s powerful leader appeared to reaffirm his stance, saying that his Islamic faith forbade him from supporting rate hikes.

In broadcast remarks, he declared, “As a Muslim, I will continue to practice what our religion tells us.”

Muslims are prohibited from accepting or charging interest on money that has been loaned or borrowed according to Islamic beliefs.

High interest rates stifle activity and decelerate economic progress. When inflation becomes out of control, central banks are forced to hike their policy rates.

When Erdogan announced a complex sequence of steps aimed at bolstering the lira on Monday, analysts say he caved to market pressure and hiked interest rates by stealth.

They include a new debt product that compensates Turks for the loss of value in their bank accounts as the lira depreciates.

Erdogan gave no explanation as to how this device would function.

Former Turkish Treasury adviser Mahfi Egilmez, on the other hand, described it as a “indirect interest rate hike.”

“If the exchange rate rises by 40% and the interest rate rises by 14%, there will be a compensation of 26 percentage points,” the analyst stated on Twitter.

Refet Gurkaynak, a fellow Turkish economist, described it as a “epic interest rate hike.”

Following Erdogan’s announcement, the lira reversed a 10% drop on Monday and gained 10%.

Since the beginning of November, the Turkish currency has lost a third of its value versus the US dollar.

Turkey’s technically independent central bank, which has been stacked with Erdogan’s sympathizers and supporters in recent months, has utilized four rate cuts in a row to decrease its policy rate from 19 percent to 14 percent.

Erdogan, according to diplomats, believes that achieving economic development at all costs will enable him extend his reign into a third decade in an election scheduled for mid-2023.

Erdogan proclaimed a “economic battle of independence” last month, aiming to break Turkey’s dependency on foreign investment and the volatile cost of imports like oil and natural gas.

However, major business executives who had mostly rallied around Erdogan during his 19-year leadership are now opposing the strategy.

Over the weekend, the TUSIAD lobby of large exporters delivered an unusually harsh critique of the president.

