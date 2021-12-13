On a historic visit to the UAE, Israel’s Prime Minister meets with the Crown Prince.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Monday, marking the first visit by a leader of the Jewish state to the United Arab Emirates in over a year.

Bennett’s visit coincides with Israel’s diplomatic effort against international nuclear talks in Vienna, which could relax sanctions against its arch-enemy, Iran.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan greeted him at his private palace and exchanged greetings before proceeding inside for meetings.

The visit comes 15 months after the affluent UAE defied decades of Arab consensus and established diplomatic ties with the United States through the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered agreements.

Bennett, who arrived late Sunday and was expected to focus on trade relations, said his visit reflected a “new reality” for the Middle East, according to his spokesperson.

“This is, in my opinion, the new reality this region is facing, and we are working together to provide a better future for our children,” he told the official news agency of the UAE, WAM.

Israel is also ratcheting up its diplomatic efforts in response to the resumption of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program in Vienna.

Bennett has demanded a halt to the discussions, accusing Iran of “nuclear blackmail” and claiming that any cash from sanctions release will be used to bolster a military arsenal capable of harming Israel.

Global powers met with Iran in Vienna on Thursday in the hopes of renewing a nuclear deal that expired in 2015 after former US President Donald Trump withdrew.

The UAE’s national security adviser met with Iran’s ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran ahead of the discussions, a rare trip by a top Emirati official.

During his visit, the Israeli prime minister will meet with the UAE’s technology and cultural ministries, and he will speak of “unlimited future potential” for trade development.

“Israel, like the United Arab Emirates, is a regional trade hub. Not only for us, but also for other countries, our collaboration gives unparalleled economic potential “he stated

After Egypt and Jordan, the UAE became the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel last year, followed by Bahrain and Morocco.

Under the Abraham Accords, Sudan committed to normalize relations with Israel, although complete relations have yet to materialize.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, negotiated the deals, claiming that they would provide Israel with new regional friends and bolster diplomatic efforts to stop Iran. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.